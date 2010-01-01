Thanks for visiting! Let us know if you have any questions. Feel free to reach out by using the Contact Us button up top!
Thanks for visiting! Let us know if you have any questions. Feel free to reach out by using the Contact Us button up top!
Redline Technical Services is now proudly an iCom America 2-way radio dealer! Contact us for pricing on any radio products you may need!
I have always enjoyed electronics; from the youngest age I can remember. I would take something apart to see how it works. I was fortunate enough around my mid-teens to get 2 Appe IIe computers and once I tinkered with them, I knew networking technology was what I wanted to do.
Redline Technical Services was started for one reason. To hopefully build something that I can pass down to my children one day. I have always tried to teach and show them that hard work pays off and this is just another example of that. Granted we are small in size currently as this is just getting started, but I hope for it to grow to something that will support my family and leave a legacy.
Here at Redline Tech Services, we believe that building a strong and supportive community is key to our success. We also support our local community fully and believe that is very vital.
We specialize in electrical and technical products of all types. We offer services in the fields of IP networking, VoIP systems, Point-to-point AND Point-to-multi point networks, and also Managed computer services of any size. If you only have a single computer, or a multi-site network with dozens of machines, we have you covered. We are even a local dealer for Abrams brand emergency lighting.
We also hope to get deeper into Two-way radio communications. We can perform sales, installation and programming of those now and would like to grow that knowledge to be able to build and maintain systems for customers and individuals alike. Click on the Services above to view everything we offer in detail.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.