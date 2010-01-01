I have always enjoyed electronics; from the youngest age I can remember. I would take something apart to see how it works. I was fortunate enough around my mid-teens to get 2 Appe IIe computers and once I tinkered with them, I knew networking technology was what I wanted to do.

Redline Technical Services was started for one reason. To hopefully build something that I can pass down to my children one day. I have always tried to teach and show them that hard work pays off and this is just another example of that. Granted we are small in size currently as this is just getting started, but I hope for it to grow to something that will support my family and leave a legacy.